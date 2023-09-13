Maneuver Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year, Staff Sgt., Sarah Escarcega explains why she would recommend becoming a Drill Sergeant during the 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 14:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896944
|VIRIN:
|230910-D-UW048-2929
|Filename:
|DOD_109882049
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maneuver Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year explains why you should become a Drill Sergeant, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
