Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Dillon, Cyber Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year explains why it will benefit your career

Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Dillon, the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year and representative for the 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition, explains why it will not only benefit your career, but gives you the opportunity to shape the Army's future Soldiers and leaders.