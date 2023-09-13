U.S. and Canada conduct counter IUU operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896938" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard along with personnel from Canada’s Department of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard conducted joint operations to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU). This was Canada’s first lead IUU deployment on the high seas sailing aboard the Atlantic Condor. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ian Gray)