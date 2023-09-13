Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Canada conduct counter IUU operations

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The U.S. Coast Guard along with personnel from Canada’s Department of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard conducted joint operations to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU). This was Canada’s first lead IUU deployment on the high seas sailing aboard the Atlantic Condor. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ian Gray)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 13:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896938
    VIRIN: 230913-G-TR299-1001
    Filename: DOD_109881986
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Canada conduct counter IUU operations, by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    Canada
    Coast Guard
    Fisheries
    IUU

