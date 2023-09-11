Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th AF command team visits Holloman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 19th Air Force command chief at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2023. The 19th Air Force command team’s visit to Holloman served as an opportunity for the 49th Wing to showcase how the Airmen work to complete the mission of training the next generation of combat aircrew. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896926
    VIRIN: 230824-F-TY635-1001
    Filename: DOD_109881819
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th AF command team visits Holloman, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Air Force
    AETC
    19th AF CCC
    19th AF CC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT