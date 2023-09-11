U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 19th Air Force command chief at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2023. The 19th Air Force command team’s visit to Holloman served as an opportunity for the 49th Wing to showcase how the Airmen work to complete the mission of training the next generation of combat aircrew. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 12:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896926
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-TY635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109881819
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th AF command team visits Holloman, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT