19th AF command team visits Holloman

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 19th Air Force command chief at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 24, 2023. The 19th Air Force command team’s visit to Holloman served as an opportunity for the 49th Wing to showcase how the Airmen work to complete the mission of training the next generation of combat aircrew. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)