Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    188th Wing Commissioned Medical Officer Recruiting Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock and Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson

    188th Wing

    Video highlighting benefits and requirements to be a Commissioned Medical Officer for the Arkansas Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 12:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 896924
    VIRIN: 230813-Z-IL406-1000
    Filename: DOD_109881769
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Wing Commissioned Medical Officer Recruiting Video, by SSgt Christopher Sherlock and MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Commission
    ANG
    Medical Officer
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    AANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT