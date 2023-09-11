Video highlighting benefits and requirements to be a Commissioned Medical Officer for the Arkansas Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 12:39
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|896924
|VIRIN:
|230813-Z-IL406-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109881769
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Wing Commissioned Medical Officer Recruiting Video, by SSgt Christopher Sherlock and MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT