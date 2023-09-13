Drill Sergeants from across the U.S. Army face off on day two of the 2023 Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Fourteen representatives from across the country embarked on Fort Jackson to determine who was the best U.S. Army Drill Sergeant. Check out what challenges they faced on the second day of the grueling competition.