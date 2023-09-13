Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drill Sergeants from across the U.S. Army face off on day two of the 2023 Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Fourteen representatives from across the country embarked on Fort Jackson to determine who was the best U.S. Army Drill Sergeant. Check out what challenges they faced on the second day of the grueling competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896923
    VIRIN: 230912-D-UW048-4279
    Filename: DOD_109881729
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeants from across the U.S. Army face off on day two of the 2023 Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition., by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSOY
    VictoryStartsHere
    DSOY23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT