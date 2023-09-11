Students and instructors assigned to the Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas participate in a 9/11 stair climbing and flag memorial Sept. 11, 2023. The memorial was designed to honor first responders who died as a result of the attack on the U.S. Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 11:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896897
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-FV908-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109881518
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy 9-11 memorial ceremony and stair challenge, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT