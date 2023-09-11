Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy 9-11 memorial ceremony and stair challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students and instructors assigned to the Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas participate in a 9/11 stair climbing and flag memorial Sept. 11, 2023. The memorial was designed to honor first responders who died as a result of the attack on the U.S. Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)