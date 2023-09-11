Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy 9-11 memorial ceremony and stair challenge

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Students and instructors assigned to the Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas participate in a 9/11 stair climbing and flag memorial Sept. 11, 2023. The memorial was designed to honor first responders who died as a result of the attack on the U.S. Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 11:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896897
    VIRIN: 230911-F-FV908-2001
    Filename: DOD_109881518
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy 9-11 memorial ceremony and stair challenge, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO Academy
    Gaylor
    Joint Base San Antonio

