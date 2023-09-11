Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hokanson administers oath of enlistment to 25 service members on 9/11

    NY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, administered the oath of enlistment to 24 members of the Army and Air National Guard and one active duty Airman in Times Square, New York, as part of the National Guard's 9/11 remembrance and commitment to service, September 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill; edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 09:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896885
    VIRIN: 230912-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109881195
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Oath of Enlistment
    9/11
    Remembrance
    Patriot Day
    New York City
    National Guard

