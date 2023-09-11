Hokanson administers oath of enlistment to 25 service members on 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, administered the oath of enlistment to 24 members of the Army and Air National Guard and one active duty Airman in Times Square, New York, as part of the National Guard's 9/11 remembrance and commitment to service, September 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill; edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)