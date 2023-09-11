Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, administered the oath of enlistment to 24 members of the Army and Air National Guard and one active duty Airman in Times Square, New York, as part of the National Guard's 9/11 remembrance and commitment to service, September 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill; edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 09:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896885
|VIRIN:
|230912-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109881195
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hokanson administers oath of enlistment to 25 service members on 9/11, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
