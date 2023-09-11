Best Cyber Warrior 2023 Commercial

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUWAIT

    09.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Zachary Potter 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central is holding the Best Cyber Warrior Competition October 16-18 in Muscat, Oman. (U.S. Army Central video production by Spc. Zachary Potter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896881
    VIRIN: 230913-A-GB556-2271
    Filename: DOD_109880943
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KW

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Cyber
    Cyber Security
    Partnership
    G6
    ARCENT
    Best Cyber Warrior

