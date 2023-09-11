Soldiers from the Kansas National Guard and 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Mountain hold an opening day ceremony for Eagle Partner 2023 Sept. 11, 2023 in a training area in Armenia. Eagle Partner 2023 is a collaborative exercise between U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Armenian forces that is taking place September 11-20. The exercise aims to fortify the alliance with Armenia while focusing on bolstering interoperability and readiness via specialized peacekeeping operations training.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 07:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896879
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-XA372-2097
|Filename:
|DOD_109880917
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|AM
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Eagle Partner 2023 Opening Ceremony, by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
