Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Partner 2023 Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARMENIA

    09.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Kansas National Guard and 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Mountain hold an opening day ceremony for Eagle Partner 2023 Sept. 11, 2023 in a training area in Armenia. Eagle Partner 2023 is a collaborative exercise between U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Armenian forces that is taking place September 11-20. The exercise aims to fortify the alliance with Armenia while focusing on bolstering interoperability and readiness via specialized peacekeeping operations training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 07:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896879
    VIRIN: 230911-A-XA372-2097
    Filename: DOD_109880917
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: AM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Partner 2023 Opening Ceremony, by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reserves
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    EaglePartner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT