More than 30 Japanese college students from universities throughout Japan participated in U.S. Army Garrison Japan's four-week summer internship program, which concluded Sept. 1.
|09.13.2023
|09.13.2023 06:15
|Package
|896878
|230913-A-AB123-1001
|DOD_109880914
|00:04:00
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, Japanese Students Participate in USAG Japan Summer Internship Program, by Ayako Watsuji
