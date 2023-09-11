Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Students Participate in USAG Japan Summer Internship Program

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    More than 30 Japanese college students from universities throughout Japan participated in U.S. Army Garrison Japan's four-week summer internship program, which concluded Sept. 1.

    Additional Photos by Summer Interns

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 06:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896878
    VIRIN: 230913-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_109880914
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Japanese Students Participate in USAG Japan Summer Internship Program, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Internship Program
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

