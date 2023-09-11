CJTF-HOA Remembers 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September 11, 2001 is a date that has lived in infamy in the minds of the American people for over 20 years now. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa service members took the day to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks, reflect on where they were when the World Trade Center fell, and how their memory of the tragedy drives their service.