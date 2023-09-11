Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA Remembers 9/11

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    September 11, 2001 is a date that has lived in infamy in the minds of the American people for over 20 years now. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa service members took the day to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks, reflect on where they were when the World Trade Center fell, and how their memory of the tragedy drives their service.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 05:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896876
    VIRIN: 230911-A-NH807-2001
    Filename: DOD_109880885
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Remembers 9/11, by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    ceremony
    djibouti
    9/11
    camp lemonnier
    cjtf-hoa

