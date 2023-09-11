Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-50 Establish Rapid Response Emergency Siren in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) alongside the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui Emergency Management Agency and Maui County Public Works Highway Division, conduct set up operations of a mobile rapid deployable emergency siren in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 12, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, and Reserve, and the U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sean Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 04:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896873
    VIRIN: 230912-Z-LU739-3529
    Filename: DOD_109880835
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

