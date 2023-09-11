Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) alongside the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui Emergency Management Agency and Maui County Public Works Highway Division, conduct set up operations of a mobile rapid deployable emergency siren in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 12, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, and Reserve, and the U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 02:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896872
|VIRIN:
|230912-Z-YU201-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109880781
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-50 Establish Mobile Rapid Response Emergency Siren in Lahaina, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
