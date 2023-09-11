JTF-50 Establish Mobile Rapid Response Emergency Siren in Lahaina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896872" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) alongside the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui Emergency Management Agency and Maui County Public Works Highway Division, conduct set up operations of a mobile rapid deployable emergency siren in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 12, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, and Reserve, and the U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)