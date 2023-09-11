Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Civil Air Patrol

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Abington, squadron commander of the Osan Civil Air Patrol, speaks on the benefits and opportunities cadets can receive from the program on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2023. Abington explained the unique opportunity the Civil Air Patrol provides, which allows youth to be active with peers from both Osan Air Base and Camp Humphreys, as well as learn about complex subject matter, such as the fundamentals of aviation and space operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 02:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896871
    VIRIN: 230913-A-OW819-1001
    Filename: DOD_109880779
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Civil Air Patrol, by SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Civil Air Patrol

    TAGS

    volunteer
    CAP
    Osan
    youth
    outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT