U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Abington, squadron commander of the Osan Civil Air Patrol, speaks on the benefits and opportunities cadets can receive from the program on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2023. Abington explained the unique opportunity the Civil Air Patrol provides, which allows youth to be active with peers from both Osan Air Base and Camp Humphreys, as well as learn about complex subject matter, such as the fundamentals of aviation and space operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)