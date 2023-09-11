Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bright Star 2023 STX Lanes

    EGYPT

    09.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Zachary Potter 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army soldiers alongside servicemembers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India, and the United Kingdom participate in a situational training exercise led by 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, during Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, September 11, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Zachary Potter)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 04:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896870
    VIRIN: 230913-A-GB556-5956
    Filename: DOD_109880756
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: EG

    CENTCOM
    Interoperability
    Egypt
    STX
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Situational Training Exercise
    BrightStar23

