U.S. Army soldiers alongside servicemembers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India, and the United Kingdom participate in a situational training exercise led by 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, during Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, September 11, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Zachary Potter)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 04:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896870
|VIRIN:
|230913-A-GB556-5956
|Filename:
|DOD_109880756
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bright Star 2023 STX Lanes, by SPC Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT