Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KATUSA Friendship Baseball Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince 

    AFN Humphreys

    Sgt. Maj. Kim Young Jae, Republic of Korea Army sergeant major assigned to the 1st Signal Brigade, speaks about a Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army and soldier friendship event hosted at a South Korean baseball game between the KT Wiz and the LG Twins at Suwon, ROK, Sept. 6, 2023. Baseball is the most popular sport in the country and is one of South Korea’s favorite pass times due to the lively atmosphere in the stadiums. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 01:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896867
    VIRIN: 230906-F-KF582-1008
    Filename: DOD_109880682
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Baseball Game, by SrA Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USAG Camp Humphreys

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Bonding
    Suwon
    KATUSA
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT