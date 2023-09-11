KATUSA Friendship Baseball Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Maj. Kim Young Jae, Republic of Korea Army sergeant major assigned to the 1st Signal Brigade, speaks about a Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army and soldier friendship event hosted at a South Korean baseball game between the KT Wiz and the LG Twins at Suwon, ROK, Sept. 6, 2023. Baseball is the most popular sport in the country and is one of South Korea’s favorite pass times due to the lively atmosphere in the stadiums. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)