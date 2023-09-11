Sgt. Maj. Kim Young Jae, Republic of Korea Army sergeant major assigned to the 1st Signal Brigade, speaks about a Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army and soldier friendship event hosted at a South Korean baseball game between the KT Wiz and the LG Twins at Suwon, ROK, Sept. 6, 2023. Baseball is the most popular sport in the country and is one of South Korea’s favorite pass times due to the lively atmosphere in the stadiums. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 01:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896867
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-KF582-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_109880682
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Friendship Baseball Game, by SrA Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Camp Humphreys
LEAVE A COMMENT