230913-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (September 13, 2023) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and sailors from the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force's Yokosuka District compete in a friendly futsal match. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|09.07.2023
|09.12.2023 20:39
|Video Productions
|896857
|230913-N-CU072-1001
|DOD_109880379
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, U.S. Navy-JMSDF Friendly Futsal Match - PACUP, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
