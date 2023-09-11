Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Praemium Imperiale White House Program

    09.12.2023

    First Lady Jill Biden hosts an event at the White House to celebrate the 2023 Praemium Imperiale Laureates. The event will feature remarks from First Lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.
    The Praemium Imperiale is a global arts prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts. The Praemium Imperiale Laureates were first celebrated at the White House by President Clinton and Mrs. Clinton in 1994.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:35:17
    Location: DC, US

