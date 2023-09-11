2023 Praemium Imperiale White House Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896855" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First Lady Jill Biden hosts an event at the White House to celebrate the 2023 Praemium Imperiale Laureates. The event will feature remarks from First Lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The Praemium Imperiale is a global arts prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts. The Praemium Imperiale Laureates were first celebrated at the White House by President Clinton and Mrs. Clinton in 1994.