    Saber Junction 2023 | Social Media Short Highlight

    GERMANY

    09.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Saber Junction 2023 is an annual exercise from Sept. 6 to the 16th designed to increase the 2nd Cavalry Regiment lethality, capabilities and readiness to deter aggression in support of NATO’s collective deterrence and defense initiatives. The 11th Armoured Cavalry Division is responsible for training more than 4,000 soldiers from the U.S. and 14 NATO, allies and partner nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 02:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896847
    VIRIN: 230912-A-VC966-1002
    Filename: DOD_109880166
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 2023 | Social Media Short Highlight, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Europe
    ArmyReserves
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

