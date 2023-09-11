Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron, 49th Security Forces Squadron, and the 49th Medical Group participate in a mock hydrazine spill exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2023. This exercise emphasized Holloman's dedication to not only understand the dangers but also ensure that the first responders are primed for swift and effective action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896845
    VIRIN: 230912-F-TY635-1001
    Filename: DOD_109880119
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Holloman
    Hydrazine
    Exercise
    49th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT