49th Wing agencies conduct mock hydrazine spill exercise

Airmen from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron, 49th Security Forces Squadron, and the 49th Medical Group participate in a mock hydrazine spill exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2023. This exercise emphasized Holloman's dedication to not only understand the dangers but also ensure that the first responders are primed for swift and effective action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)