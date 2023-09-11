Saber Junction 2023 is an annual exercise designed to increase the 2nd Cavalry Regiment lethality, capabilities and readiness to deter aggression in support of NATO’s collective deterrence and defense initiatives. The 11th Armoured Cavalry Division is responsible for training more than 4,000 soldiers from the U.S. and 14 NATO, allies and partner nations participating in the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 02:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896844
|VIRIN:
|230912-A-VC966-1368
|Filename:
|DOD_109879919
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Saber Junction 2023 | B-Roll Package (60fps), by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
