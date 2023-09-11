Hawaii Headquarters Trip

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896843" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Scott, Human Relations Advisor, 190th Air Refueling Wing, Kansas National Guard, trains at headquarters annual training mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. Scott utilized the 5 communication language styles in the workplace based on the popular book, “The Five Love Languages,” to help train 154th Wing Air National Guard counterparts in further strengthening vital partnerships around the world.

(U.S. Air National Guard Video by Technical Sgt. Jacob Lewis)