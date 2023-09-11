U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Scott, Human Relations Advisor, 190th Air Refueling Wing, Kansas National Guard, trains at headquarters annual training mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. Scott utilized the 5 communication language styles in the workplace based on the popular book, “The Five Love Languages,” to help train 154th Wing Air National Guard counterparts in further strengthening vital partnerships around the world.
(U.S. Air National Guard Video by Technical Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896843
|VIRIN:
|230717-Z-SE223-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109879917
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii Headquarters Trip, by TSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT