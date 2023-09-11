Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Headquarters Trip

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Scott, Human Relations Advisor, 190th Air Refueling Wing, Kansas National Guard, trains at headquarters annual training mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. Scott utilized the 5 communication language styles in the workplace based on the popular book, “The Five Love Languages,” to help train 154th Wing Air National Guard counterparts in further strengthening vital partnerships around the world.
    (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Technical Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896843
    VIRIN: 230717-Z-SE223-1001
    Filename: DOD_109879917
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Hawaii ANG
    Kansas Coyotes

