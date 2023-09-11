D.C. Air National Guard on display at Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896842" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, engage with the public during the Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull at Dulles International Airport, September 9, 2023. Attendees had an opportunity to speak with pilots, maintainers, recruiters and get up-close views of an F-16 and C-40 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright and Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)