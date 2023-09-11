NUWC Division Newport participates in 2023 SENEDIA Defense Innovation Days

NUWC Division Newport employees and leadership represented the warfare center Aug. 28-30 at SENEDIA’s Defense Innovation Days. The conference provided an opportunity to engage with Navy and state leadership on Division Newport’s critical role in the undersea domain.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896841
|VIRIN:
|230908-N-UM044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109879896
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
