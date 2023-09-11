Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport participates in 2023 SENEDIA Defense Innovation Days

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NUWC Division Newport employees and leadership represented the warfare center Aug. 28-30 at SENEDIA’s Defense Innovation Days. The conference provided an opportunity to engage with Navy and state leadership on Division Newport’s critical role in the undersea domain.

    TAGS

    Innovation
    Fleet support
    SENEDIA
    NUWC Division Newport
    Defense Innovation Days

