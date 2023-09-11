Operation Frontier Thunder was a readiness exercise designed to simulate a deployed environment and provided an opportunity for Airmen of the 91st MSFS to validate their expeditionary skills. Over the course of four days, the 91st MSFS executed training in a variety of disciplines including land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, convoy operations, close quarters battle tactics and conventional and high explosive weapons training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)
|08.31.2023
|09.12.2023 16:02
|Package
|896837
|230911-F-VB725-1001
|DOD_109879840
|00:00:59
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|1
|1
This work, 91st MSFS conducts Operation Frontier Thunder, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
