Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st MSFS conducts Operation Frontier Thunder

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Operation Frontier Thunder was a readiness exercise designed to simulate a deployed environment and provided an opportunity for Airmen of the 91st MSFS to validate their expeditionary skills. Over the course of four days, the 91st MSFS executed training in a variety of disciplines including land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, convoy operations, close quarters battle tactics and conventional and high explosive weapons training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896837
    VIRIN: 230911-F-VB725-1001
    Filename: DOD_109879840
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st MSFS conducts Operation Frontier Thunder, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Minot Air Force Base
    Camp Guernsey
    91st Missile Security Forces Squadron
    Expeditionary Skills
    Operation Frontier Thunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT