B-Roll: Exercise Fury Horizon 23

Members of the 920th Rescue Wing participate in Exercise Fury Horizon 23 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Sept. 9, 2023. The combat search and rescue exercise is designed to hone the wing's sustained wartime contingency operations in a contested and operationally limited environment by engaging with realistic tactical challenges during a mass rescue. Fury Horizon assessed the wing's capabilities and tactics with the integration of an A-Staff to conduct the employment of the personnel recovery task force with specific application against competitors in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Collin Wesson)
|09.09.2023
|09.12.2023 14:54
|B-Roll
|896834
|230911-X-PM547-1001
|DOD_109879813
|00:07:39
|AVON PARK, FL, US
|0
|0
