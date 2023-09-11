B-Roll: Exercise Fury Horizon 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896834" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 920th Rescue Wing participate in Exercise Fury Horizon 23 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Sept. 9, 2023. The combat search and rescue exercise is designed to hone the wing's sustained wartime contingency operations in a contested and operationally limited environment by engaging with realistic tactical challenges during a mass rescue. Fury Horizon assessed the wing's capabilities and tactics with the integration of an A-Staff to conduct the employment of the personnel recovery task force with specific application against competitors in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Collin Wesson)