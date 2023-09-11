Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Exercise Fury Horizon 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVON PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by Airman Collin Wesson 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Members of the 920th Rescue Wing participate in Exercise Fury Horizon 23 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Sept. 9, 2023. The combat search and rescue exercise is designed to hone the wing's sustained wartime contingency operations in a contested and operationally limited environment by engaging with realistic tactical challenges during a mass rescue. Fury Horizon assessed the wing's capabilities and tactics with the integration of an A-Staff to conduct the employment of the personnel recovery task force with specific application against competitors in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Collin Wesson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896834
    VIRIN: 230911-X-PM547-1001
    Filename: DOD_109879813
    Length: 00:07:39
    Location: AVON PARK, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Exercise Fury Horizon 23, by Amn Collin Wesson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    Pararescue
    Pararescueman
    920th rescue wing
    Fury Horizon 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT