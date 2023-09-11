Arizona Army National Guard 9/11 Remembrance Biathlon

Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jonatan Navamata speaks after completing the 9/11 biathlon in remembrance of the events that took place on 9/11 and those who served, sacrificed, and protect, then and now, September 10, 2023, on Arizona National Guard Camp Navajo Military Reservation. Competitors competed in a 10k with three ranges including a rifle, pistol, and grenade range in between. (US Army Photo by Spc. Micheala Cartrette)
|09.10.2023
|09.12.2023 15:08
|Interviews
