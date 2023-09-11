Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Army National Guard 9/11 Remembrance Biathlon

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Pfc. Micheala Cartrette 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jonatan Navamata speaks after completing the 9/11 biathlon in remembrance of the events that took place on 9/11 and those who served, sacrificed, and protect, then and now, September 10, 2023, on Arizona National Guard Camp Navajo Military Reservation. Competitors competed in a 10k with three ranges including a rifle, pistol, and grenade range in between. (US Army Photo by Spc. Micheala Cartrette)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896832
    VIRIN: 230910-A-YF092-1004
    Filename: DOD_109879811
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    This work, Arizona Army National Guard 9/11 Remembrance Biathlon, by PFC Micheala Cartrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Arizona National Guard
    Biathlon
    Arizona
    Army
    National Guard

