Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona Army National Guard 9/11 Remembrance Biathlon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Pfc. Micheala Cartrette 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Arizona Army National Guard members competed in a biathlon in remembrance of the events that took place on 9/11 and those who served, sacrificed, and protected then and now, September 10, 2023, on Arizona National Guard Camp Navajo Military Reservation. Competitors competed in a 10k with three ranges including a rifle, pistol, and grenade range in between and the winners of the event had the opportunity to join the SARC B Team for the state of Arizona. (US Army Photo by Spc. Micheala Cartrette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896830
    VIRIN: 230910-Z-YF092-1002
    Filename: DOD_109879809
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army National Guard 9/11 Remembrance Biathlon, by PFC Micheala Cartrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Arizona National Guard
    Biathlon
    Arizona
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT