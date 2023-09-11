B-Roll: Task Force Marne M1A2 Abrams tank crews engage targets in Poland

U.S. Army tank crews with Alpha “Animal” Company and Bravo “Barbarian” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, fire rounds from M1A2 Abrams tanks at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland Sept. 12. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896817
|VIRIN:
|230912-Z-MI513-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109879701
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
