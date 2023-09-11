The 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Beth Salisbury, and Deputy Command Chaplain, Maj. Joshua Cox, deliver a command message on Suicide Prevention and the importance connections with family, friends and fellow Soldiers play in preventing suicide. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 14:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896816
|VIRIN:
|230910-A-HM228-4262
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109879682
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Suicide Prevention message, by SSG Paul Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
