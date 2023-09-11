Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Suicide Prevention message

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    The 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Beth Salisbury, and Deputy Command Chaplain, Maj. Joshua Cox, deliver a command message on Suicide Prevention and the importance connections with family, friends and fellow Soldiers play in preventing suicide. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 14:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896816
    VIRIN: 230910-A-HM228-4262
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109879682
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    This work, Command Suicide Prevention message, by SSG Paul Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

