    First Lady, Austin, Milley Lay Wreath at 9/11 Memorial

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    First Lady of the U.S. Dr. Jill Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 13:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896815
    VIRIN: 230911-D-AR128-8194
    Filename: DOD_109879681
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady, Austin, Milley Lay Wreath at 9/11 Memorial, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
