    DSCA Destructive Weather Rehearsal

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission rehearsals from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2023 at Naval Base Norfolk, and Fort Story, Virginia. Marines and Sailors with the II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) Maritime DSCA Task Force conducted a full destructive weather mission rehearsal, designed by II MEF and United States Fleet Forces Command to prepare their capabilities for a future DSCA mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896814
    VIRIN: 230901-M-GD991-1001
    Filename: DOD_109879679
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSCA Destructive Weather Rehearsal, by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rehearsal
    2nd MLG
    DSCA
    USNORTHCOM
    CLB-26
    Destructive

