U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission rehearsals from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2023 at Naval Base Norfolk, and Fort Story, Virginia. Marines and Sailors with the II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) Maritime DSCA Task Force conducted a full destructive weather mission rehearsal, designed by II MEF and United States Fleet Forces Command to prepare their capabilities for a future DSCA mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896814
|VIRIN:
|230901-M-GD991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109879679
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DSCA Destructive Weather Rehearsal, by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT