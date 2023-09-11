DSCA Destructive Weather Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission rehearsals from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2023 at Naval Base Norfolk, and Fort Story, Virginia. Marines and Sailors with the II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) Maritime DSCA Task Force conducted a full destructive weather mission rehearsal, designed by II MEF and United States Fleet Forces Command to prepare their capabilities for a future DSCA mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)