Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Task Force Marne M1A2 Abrams tank crews engage targets in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    09.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army tank crews with Alpha “Animal” Company and Bravo “Barbarian” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, fire rounds from M1A2 Abrams tanks at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland Sept. 12. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Alex Soliday)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896807
    VIRIN: 230912-Z-JS531-1077
    Filename: DOD_109879596
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Marne M1A2 Abrams tank crews engage targets in Poland, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    EUCOM
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT