    Gowen Thunder 2023

    ID, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll footage covering performers at the Gowen Thunder Air Show and Open House on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26 and 27, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896796
    VIRIN: 230826-F-VT588-7461
    Filename: DOD_109879506
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: ID, US

    franklins flying circus
    Misty Blues All Woman Skydiving Team
    Gowen Thunder Airshow
    Mark Peterson
    Idaho Army National Guard

