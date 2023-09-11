Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC's last HH-60G flight

    KY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa and Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, prepares for takeoff during his fini-flight in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. Colón-López was a career pararescueman, served more than 32 years active duty and was the first E-10 rank in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 12:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896790
    VIRIN: 230906-F-IH072-2330
    Filename: DOD_109879439
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: KY, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, SEAC's last HH-60G flight, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa and SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    rescue
    HH-60G
    helicopter
    Air Force
    SEAC

