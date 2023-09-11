Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 PNG photo contest entries

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    728th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Daniela McCurdy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896781
    VIRIN: 230912-Z-A3544-1034
    Filename: DOD_109879348
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 PNG photo contest entries, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Photography
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    MWR
    Army
    213th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT