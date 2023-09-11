Col Chad Gemeinhardt, 81 MSG/CC, and Lt Col Nick Thomas, 81 CES/CC, discuss the 2AF Bazaar of Falcons meeting that took place the the prior week. They also preview the upcoming events such as the Air Force Ball, Intramural Sports, and the 81 MDG Health Expo. They close out the update honoring the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 12:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|896777
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-PI774-8713
|Filename:
|DOD_109879255
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 11 Sept 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
