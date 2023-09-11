Keesler News 11 Sept 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col Chad Gemeinhardt, 81 MSG/CC, and Lt Col Nick Thomas, 81 CES/CC, discuss the 2AF Bazaar of Falcons meeting that took place the the prior week. They also preview the upcoming events such as the Air Force Ball, Intramural Sports, and the 81 MDG Health Expo. They close out the update honoring the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.