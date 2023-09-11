Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 11 Sept 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Chad Gemeinhardt, 81 MSG/CC, and Lt Col Nick Thomas, 81 CES/CC, discuss the 2AF Bazaar of Falcons meeting that took place the the prior week. They also preview the upcoming events such as the Air Force Ball, Intramural Sports, and the 81 MDG Health Expo. They close out the update honoring the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 896777
    VIRIN: 230911-F-PI774-8713
    Filename: DOD_109879255
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MS, US

    This work, Keesler News 11 Sept 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81 TRW
    81 MSG

