9/11 Memorial Load Competition

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Liberty Wing stand at attention for the national anthem during a load crew competition at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. This competition hosted participants from the 492nd, 493rd, 494th and 495th Fighter Generation Squadrons alongside the 48th Munitions Squadron and featured both fourth and fifth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Delanie Brown)