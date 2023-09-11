Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial Load Competition

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Liberty Wing stand at attention for the national anthem during a load crew competition at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. This competition hosted participants from the 492nd, 493rd, 494th and 495th Fighter Generation Squadrons alongside the 48th Munitions Squadron and featured both fourth and fifth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Delanie Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 10:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896766
    VIRIN: 230911-F-TM115-7384
    Filename: DOD_109879166
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Load Competition, by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing
    Load Competition
    FGS
    48th MUNS

