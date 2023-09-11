Marine Minute: Unconquered

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2023 Invictus Games are being held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from September 9th through September 16th. The Invictus Games is a testament to the resilience and fighting spirit of servicemembers around the world. Our Marines demonstrate the core values of the Corps: honor, courage, and commitment, as they compete in various sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)