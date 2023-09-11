The 2023 Invictus Games are being held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from September 9th through September 16th. The Invictus Games is a testament to the resilience and fighting spirit of servicemembers around the world. Our Marines demonstrate the core values of the Corps: honor, courage, and commitment, as they compete in various sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 10:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896763
|VIRIN:
|230910-M-WJ192-6254
|Filename:
|DOD_109879005
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: Unconquered, by Cpl Oneg Plisner and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
