    Marine Minute: Unconquered

    GERMANY

    09.10.2023

    Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner and Sgt. Benjamin Whitten

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The 2023 Invictus Games are being held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from September 9th through September 16th. The Invictus Games is a testament to the resilience and fighting spirit of servicemembers around the world. Our Marines demonstrate the core values of the Corps: honor, courage, and commitment, as they compete in various sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 10:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896763
    VIRIN: 230910-M-WJ192-6254
    Filename: DOD_109879005
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Unconquered, by Cpl Oneg Plisner and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AdaptiveSports
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMProd
    USMCNews
    MarinesOfTheCorps
    InvictusGames2023

