US, Polish military mingle with community at Zagan picnic

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade participated in a community picnic event with Polish military and first responders at Park Patacowy in Zagan, Poland, Sept. 10, 2023. The event featured displays of both military’s vehicles, special equipment and demonstrations, as well as live music, food vendors, a variety of activities for families, and served to introduce the community to armed forces and emergency services personnel. The U.S. Army Soldiers at the event deployed to Poland to support training to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and deter adversaries in the European theater of operations. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)