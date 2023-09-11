Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Polish military mingle with community at Zagan picnic

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    09.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade participated in a community picnic event with Polish military and first responders at Park Patacowy in Zagan, Poland, Sept. 10, 2023. The event featured displays of both military’s vehicles, special equipment and demonstrations, as well as live music, food vendors, a variety of activities for families, and served to introduce the community to armed forces and emergency services personnel. The U.S. Army Soldiers at the event deployed to Poland to support training to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and deter adversaries in the European theater of operations. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896762
    VIRIN: 230910-A-DP764-3636
    Filename: DOD_109878971
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, US, Polish military mingle with community at Zagan picnic, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    ROTM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    HeartoftheRock
    3rdIDonWatch

