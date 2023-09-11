Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vikings Shoutout - Kayla Rasmussen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.06.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Video shoutout from SrA Kayla Rasmussen for the Minnesota Vikings

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 07:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 896752
    VIRIN: 230906-F-TO545-7267
    Filename: DOD_109878749
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vikings Shoutout - Kayla Rasmussen, by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Minnesota Vikings
    449 AEG
    133 AW
    NFL2023
    406 AEW
    NFL2923

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT