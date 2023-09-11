Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Army Reserve medics support Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Video by Spc. anna murch 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve medics from the 343rd Ground Ambulance Company provide medical support during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. Medics provide both lifesaving and routine medical care to Soldiers to ensure mission readiness.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Anna Murch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 04:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896748
    VIRIN: 230907-A-TA746-1001
    Filename: DOD_109878642
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Army Reserve medics support Saber Junction 23, by SPC anna murch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    68W
    Army Reserve
    Medics
    JMRC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

