B-Roll: Army Reserve medics support Saber Junction 23

U.S. Army Reserve medics from the 343rd Ground Ambulance Company provide medical support during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. Medics provide both lifesaving and routine medical care to Soldiers to ensure mission readiness.
Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Anna Murch)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 04:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896748
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-TA746-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109878642
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
