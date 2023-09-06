Super Garuda Shield 23 CALFEX HAF B-Roll

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to B company ("Borzai"), 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a helicopter assault on an objective during the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise while supporting Super Garuda Shield 2023, at 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 11, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open indo pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
