Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Garuda Shield 23 CALFEX HAF B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUSLATPUR, INDONESIA

    09.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to B company ("Borzai"), 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a helicopter assault on an objective during the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise while supporting Super Garuda Shield 2023, at 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 11, 2023. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open indo pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 04:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896746
    VIRIN: 230911-A-XH155-5450
    Filename: DOD_109878607
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: PUSLATPUR, ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 CALFEX HAF B-Roll, by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    U.S. Army
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT