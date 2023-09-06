Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 memorial stair climb

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and German first responders in the Kaiserslautern Military Community gathered to climb stairs on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 11, 2023. During the 9/11 terrorist attacks, first responders climbed 2,071 stairs in response to the attacks. More than 400 of those first responders lost their lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 03:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896745
    VIRIN: 230911-F-FN350-1001
    Filename: DOD_109878593
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    This work, 9/11 memorial stair climb, by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    first responders
    9/11
    stair climb
    9/11 stair climb

