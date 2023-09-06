9/11 memorial stair climb

U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and German first responders in the Kaiserslautern Military Community gathered to climb stairs on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 11, 2023. During the 9/11 terrorist attacks, first responders climbed 2,071 stairs in response to the attacks. More than 400 of those first responders lost their lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 03:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896745
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-FN350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109878593
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
