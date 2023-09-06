9/11 memorial stair climb

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and German first responders in the Kaiserslautern Military Community gathered to climb stairs on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 11, 2023. During the 9/11 terrorist attacks, first responders climbed 2,071 stairs in response to the attacks. More than 400 of those first responders lost their lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)