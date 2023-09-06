Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Super Garuda Shield

    SITUBONDO REGENCY, INDONESIA

    09.11.2023

    Video by Pfc. Christa Riggs 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A joint multinational force conducts a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, East Java, Indonesia, September 11, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Christa Riggs)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 03:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Super Garuda Shield, by PFC Christa Riggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    U.S. Army
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 23

