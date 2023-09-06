Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Call 911

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    You may be aware that the emergency number in Japan is 119, not 911 — but that's only for off-base emergencies.

    If you're calling to report an on-base fire, medical or police emergency, whether at your Army Housing or at any other installation or facility, stick with 911 — or, from your cellphone, 046-407-2911.

    Calling that number will ensure the proper first-responders are alerted to the emergency.

    Watch the PSA below for more information.

    #EmergencyResponse #DirectorateOfEmergencyServices

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 02:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 896742
    VIRIN: 230815-A-N1234-1001
    Filename: DOD_109878513
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Call 911, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Emergency call

