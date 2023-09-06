video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



You may be aware that the emergency number in Japan is 119, not 911 — but that's only for off-base emergencies.



If you're calling to report an on-base fire, medical or police emergency, whether at your Army Housing or at any other installation or facility, stick with 911 — or, from your cellphone, 046-407-2911.



Calling that number will ensure the proper first-responders are alerted to the emergency.



Watch the PSA below for more information.



