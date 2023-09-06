You may be aware that the emergency number in Japan is 119, not 911 — but that's only for off-base emergencies.
If you're calling to report an on-base fire, medical or police emergency, whether at your Army Housing or at any other installation or facility, stick with 911 — or, from your cellphone, 046-407-2911.
Calling that number will ensure the proper first-responders are alerted to the emergency.
Watch the PSA below for more information.
#EmergencyResponse #DirectorateOfEmergencyServices
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 02:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|896742
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-N1234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109878513
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Call 911, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT