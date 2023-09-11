Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-319th AFAR Airborne Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct airborne operations with support from a 12th Combat Aviation Brigade CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 7, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 02:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896737
    VIRIN: 230907-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_109878483
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319th AFAR Airborne Operations, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    Be All You Can Be
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Ski Soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT