CFAS 9/11 Ceremony

Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted the 9/11 remembrance ceremony on September 11 at building 80 on main base. The ceremony was conducted to honor the people lost during the attack of the twin towers. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer 3rd class Gabriel Fields)