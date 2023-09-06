Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS 9/11 Ceremony

    JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted the 9/11 remembrance ceremony on September 11 at building 80 on main base. The ceremony was conducted to honor the people lost during the attack of the twin towers. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer 3rd class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 01:33
    Category: Video Productions
    This work, CFAS 9/11 Ceremony, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CEREMONY
    JAPAN
    CFAS
    9/11

