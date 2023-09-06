Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted the 9/11 remembrance ceremony on September 11 at building 80 on main base. The ceremony was conducted to honor the people lost during the attack of the twin towers. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer 3rd class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 01:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896735
|VIRIN:
|230911-N-PE072-6572
|Filename:
|DOD_109878455
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAS 9/11 Ceremony, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT