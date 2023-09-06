Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASS 2 | Fireteam Live-Fire (GoPro Footage)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct live-fire training at Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 8, 2023. MASS 2 conducted this training to refine their weapon proficiency and maintain weapon handling discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 02:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896732
    VIRIN: 230908-M-MO098-1003
    Filename: DOD_109878450
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASS 2 | Fireteam Live-Fire (GoPro Footage), by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc
    live-fire
    fire team
    1st MAW
    MASS 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT