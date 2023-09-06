U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct live-fire training at Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 8, 2023. MASS 2 conducted this training to refine their weapon proficiency and maintain weapon handling discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 02:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896732
|VIRIN:
|230908-M-MO098-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109878450
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MASS 2 | Fireteam Live-Fire (GoPro Footage), by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT